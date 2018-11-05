Coach Mike McCarthy says that King (hamstring) would be "hard-pressed" to suit up against the Dolphins on Sunday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

King exited Sunday's loss to the Patriots due to a hamstring injury, and appears likely to remain sidelined Week 9 while he manages the issue. If King remains sidelined for any amount of time, expect Josh Jackson, Bashaud Breeland and Jermaine Whitehead to all see increased defensive workloads.