King (chest) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

King was estimated to be a limited participant Monday after logging 68 of a possible 73 defensive snaps during Sunday's win over the Broncos. However, his updated health estimate suggests there isn't much concern over his availability for Thursday's showdown with the Eagles.

