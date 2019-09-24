Packers' Kevin King: Upgraded to full participant
King (chest) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
King was estimated to be a limited participant Monday after logging 68 of a possible 73 defensive snaps during Sunday's win over the Broncos. However, his updated health estimate suggests there isn't much concern over his availability for Thursday's showdown with the Eagles.
