King (groin) was upgraded to questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.

It's certainly a positive development for King, who was unable to practice all week with a groin injury. It remains to be seen whether the third-year cornerback will be available Sunday, but if he's able to play he'll likely matchup against the Cowboys second-year standout Michael Gallup who is also expected to return from a multi-game absence due to a knee injury.

