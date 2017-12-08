King is scheduled for shoulder surgery Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

King played through this injury for a good chunk of the year, but the rookie reported that his shoulder continued to pop out an unreasonable amount of times, so the decision was made to shut him down. There's still no timetable for his recovery or whether he'll be ready for OTA's, and more information should be available after the surgery is completed.

