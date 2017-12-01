King (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

King was able to play through his nagging shoulder injury the last couple weeks, but he will not be able to do so in Week 13. Damarious Randall and Davon House are set to be the Packers' starting cornerbacks against the Buccaneers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories