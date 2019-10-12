King (knee/groin) won't carry an injury tag into Monday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

King played through a groin injury in last Sunday's win over the Cowboys, but he was held to limited action with just a 51-percent snap share. He made use of the capped reps with an interception and a forced fumble. With limited practice all week and no injury designation, it looks like King could get back to a full workload.