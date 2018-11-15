Packers' Kevin King: Won't play Thursday
King (hamstring) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Seahawks.
King remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury sustained Week 9, and did not travel will the team to Seattle. Expect Josh Jackson to benefit from an uptick in defensive snaps Week 11, and as long as King is unable to suit up.
