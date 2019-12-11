Play

King (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

It's a positive sign that King was able to get on the practice field after sitting out Week 14's win over the Redskins. The Packers have a crucial divisional bout against the Bears this Sunday, so King will look to elevate to full participation by Friday to extinguish any concerns about his status.

