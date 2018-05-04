Packers' Kevin Rader: Signs contract with Green Bay
Rader has signed a contract with the Packers.
Rader, an undrafted free agent, began his tenure at Youngstown State as a defensive lineman but converted to tight end in 2015. He ultimately started 26 of 43 games for the Penguins, catching 41 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons. With Jimmy Graham and Lance Kendricks solidified atop the depth chart in Green Bay, Rader will compete with Emanuel Byrd and Robert Tonyan for what's likely the third and final roster spot at tight end.
