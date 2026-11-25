Zeitler (triceps) is officially questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rams, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Zeitler missed Green Bay's last game before the team's Week 11 bye due to ankle and triceps injuries, and it looks like his availability for Week 12 is truly up in the air. If he can't go Wednesday, the Packers could end up being perilously thin on the interior of their offensive line, as starter Sean Rhyan (ankle) and key backup Travis Glover (shoulder) are also questionable.