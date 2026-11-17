Zeitler (triceps) was expected to start at right guard in the Packers' Week 10 loss to the Vikings but could not due to injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

With Jacob Monk (quadriceps) on injured reserve, Zeitler was expected to start at right guard in Sunday's contest. The offensive lineman was unable to suit up due to a freak triceps injury he suffered in Thursday's practice. Despite the injury, Zeitler was still fighting to play, signaling he may have a shot to suit up for the Packers' Week 12 matchup with the Rams.