Enagbare (knee) has been a full participant in Packers' OTAs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Enagbare was originally believed to have suffered a torn ACL in Green Bay's wild-card loss to the Cowboys, but tests later revealed that wasn't the case, and he's now back on the field in full capacity. The 2022 fifth-rounder has played in all 34 regular-season games since entering the league, making 11 starts and recording five sacks off the edge. Enagbare is a key rotational piece off the edge for Green Bay.