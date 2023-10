Enagbare tallied three tackles (two solo) and one sack in the Packers' 17-13 Week 5 loss to the Raiders.

Enagbare's sack was his first of the season and fourth of his career. He did his damage across 29 defensive snaps (45 percent), but he also was on the field for 13 special teams plays (65 percent). The Packers have a Week 6 bye, so the second-year edge-rusher will begin preparing for the following week's game against the Broncos.