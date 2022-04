The Packers selected Enagbare in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 179th overall.

Enagbare will have to cut it at linebacker for the Packers, because at 6-foot-4 258 pounds the South Carolina product is too small to play in three-man fronts. His 4.87-second 40 cast some doubt over Enagbare's ability to play in space, but Enagbare has excellent reach (34 and 3/4-inch arms) to go with standout burst (37-inch vertical).