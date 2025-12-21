Enagbare (illness) is listed as active for Saturday night's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Enagbare was unable to practice Thursday due to a sudden illness. Still, the defensive end has evidently been able to overcome it in time to participate in Saturday night's pivotal divisional matchup. The starting edge rusher has played 55 percent of defensive snaps or more in consecutive contests, and may be leaned on even more Saturday night due to the absence of Micah Parsons (ACL).