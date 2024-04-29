Enagbare (knee) did not sustain a "complete tear" of his ACL in Green Bay's wild-card victory over Dallas, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

It had been assumed up to this point that Enagbare was working back from a severe injury that -- based on the timing -- could have cost him the entire 2024 season, but GM Brian Gutenkust revealed that he has not undergone surgery and may not need to, so he could be ready to return sooner than anticipated.