Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Enagbare (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Enagbare popped up on Wednesday's estimated practice report with a knee injury he potentially suffered in Monday's loss to the Eagles. The rotational defensive end has seen increased reps due to the injury to Lukas Van Ness (knee). In a worst-case scenario where neither Enagbare or Van ness can suit up Sunday, Arron Mosby and/or Barryn Sorrell will likely see rotational snaps at defensive end.
More News
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Limited in practice•
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Plays in all 17 games again in 2024•
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Sacks Howell twice in Week 15•
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Impresses in Week 3•
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Past hamstring issue•
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Unavailable at training camp•