Enagbare (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Enagbare popped up on Wednesday's estimated practice report with a knee injury he potentially suffered in Monday's loss to the Eagles. The rotational defensive end has seen increased reps due to the injury to Lukas Van Ness (knee). In a worst-case scenario where neither Enagbare or Van ness can suit up Sunday, Arron Mosby and/or Barryn Sorrell will likely see rotational snaps at defensive end.