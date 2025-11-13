Enagbare (knee) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Enagbare has yet to miss a game this season, and this is a new injury for the reserve edge rusher, who has been seeing increased reps in recent weeks while Lukas Van Ness (foot) has been injured. Enagbare has logged 34 percent of the defensive snaps across nine games, producing 22 tackles (seven solo), including 0.5 sacks.