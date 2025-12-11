Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Nursing knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Enagbare (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Enagbare played a solid 38 defensive snaps in Sunday's game versus the Bears, but it seems he may have hurt his knee at some point during that contest. He'll get two more opportunities to practice in full before the Packers publish their last practice report of the week Friday.
