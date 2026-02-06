Enagbare finished the 2025 regular season with 39 tackles (16 solo), including 2.0 sacks, in 17 games.

The defensive end recorded four stops (three solo) in Green Bay's playoff loss to Chicago. While Enagbare saw a bigger role in the absence of Micah Parsons (ACL) late in the season, he played between 400 and 500 defensive snaps for the fourth year in a row. With no years left on his rookie contract, the 2022 fifth-round pick will become a free agent this offseason.