Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Enagbare (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Enagbare was able to be a limited participant in practice the entire week, and the removal of his injury designation indicates he is good to go for Week 11 against the Giants. The 25-year-old may see a reduction in defensive snaps if fellow defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) is able to suit up for the first time since Week 6.
More News
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Limited again Thursday•
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Limited in practice•
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Plays in all 17 games again in 2024•
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Sacks Howell twice in Week 15•
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Impresses in Week 3•
-
Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Past hamstring issue•