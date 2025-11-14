Enagbare (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Enagbare was able to be a limited participant in practice the entire week, and the removal of his injury designation indicates he is good to go for Week 11 against the Giants. The 25-year-old may see a reduction in defensive snaps if fellow defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) is able to suit up for the first time since Week 6.