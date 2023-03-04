Enagbare registered 31 tackles (18 solo), three sacks and three pass deflections over 17 games in the 2022 season.

The fifth-rounder did not open the season in a key role, but his playing time picked up after fellow pass rusher Rashan Gary (knee) was lost for the season, and he played at least half the defensive snaps in all but one of his final eight appearances. Enagbare heads into 2023 behind both Gary and Preston Smith on the depth chart, but should Gary's absence extend into the regular season, Enagbare could again play an expanded role.