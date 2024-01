Enagbare is feared to have suffered a torn ACL during Green Bay's wild-card win versus the Cowboys on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Enagbare suffered a knee injury after logging one tackle (one solo) during Sunday's playoff victory. Lukas Van Ness and Brenton Cox should be in line for expanding roles during next week's divisional-round game versus the 49ers if Enagbare's injury is as serious as it's initially feared to be.