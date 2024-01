Enagbare (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's divisional round matchup with the 49ers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers official website reports.

Enagbare suffered an ACL injury in the team's 48-32 wild-card win over the Cowboys and his absence Saturday comes as no surprise. With Enagbare unavailable, Brenton Cox is a candidate to see an uptick in usage at outside linebacker against the 49ers.