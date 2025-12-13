Packers' Kingsley Enagbare: Will suit up at Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Enagbare (knee) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Wes Hodkeiwicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Enagbare was limited at practice by a knee issue early in the week, but he managed a full practice Friday and is on track to play in Week 15. He should settle back into a rotational role on the edge against a pass-dependent Denver offense.
