Enagbare (knee) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Wes Hodkeiwicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Enagbare was limited at practice by a knee issue early in the week, but he managed a full practice Friday and is on track to play in Week 15. He should settle back into a rotational role on the edge against a pass-dependent Denver offense.

