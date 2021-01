Keke (concussion) is listed as inactive for Saturday's NFC divisional-round matchup against the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

With Keke unable to suit up because of a concussion, Billy Winn will take over his defensive-end duties, behind starters Tyler Lancaster and Dean Lowry. Prior to his injury, the 24-year-old had recorded 21 tackles (12 solo), four sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble prior throughout 15 games.