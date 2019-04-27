The Packers selected Keke in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 150th overall.

Keke might be a bit undersized (6-foot-3, 288 pounds) as a nose tackle, but he was a productive starter for the Aggies, tallying 13.5 tackles for a loss and eight sacks in his two full seasons as a starter. It's possible the Packers could utilize Keke at all three positions along the defensive line, particularly in passing downs as a way to create mismatches for their explosive (and expensive) quartet of outside linebackers, but that would largely depend on what sort of shape Keke is in at the start of the season.