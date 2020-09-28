Keke posted two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in Sunday's 37-30 win over the Saints.
Keke has secured a heightened role on the Packers' defense in his second NFL season, as he's played at least 46 percent of the defensive snaps in each game this year. He was excellent in Sunday's primetime matchup, taking down Drew Brees twice to record the first two sacks of his career. His matchup will be tough in Week 4 against the Falcons since Matt Ryan has been sacked just five times this season.