Play

Keke had 10 tackles (three solo) in 14 games this season.

The rookie fifth-round pick never saw a heavy workload in 2019, as he played a total of 94 defensive snaps when working in a rotational role. Keke seems unlikely to enter 2020 in line for a significantly different role since most of the defensive-line rotation remains under contract or team control.

More News
Our Latest Stories