Keke (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Keke is in the league's concussion protocol and didn't practice all week. He'll miss his first game of the season as a result. The second-year defensive end produced 21 tackles, four sacks and two pass breakups through 15 games in the regular season. Billy Winn figures to take on a larger role behind starters Tyler Lancaster and Dean Lowry.