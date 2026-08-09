Packers' Kisean Johnson: Signs with Green Bay

The Packers signed Johnson to a contract Sunday.

Johnson signed onto the Packers' practice squad in January, but did not sign a reserve/future deal with the franchise. The wide receiver has now made his way back to Green Bay to fill in the depth, with Jayden Reed (ankle) and Matthew Golden (toe) currently absent due to injury. Johnson will likely maintain his role until cutdown day, when he will probably be waived. There is a good chance that the wide receiver does end up on the practice squad once again come September.