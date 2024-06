Oladapo (toe) is wearing a walking boot Thursday and said he expects to be back for training camp, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Oladapo, a rookie fifth-round pick, is recovering from surgery undergone to address a broken toe he said he suffered at the NFL Scouting Combine. Though Oladapo missed OTAs and looks like he'll also sit out all of mandatory minicamp, it will be encouraging if he's able to get back on the field for training camp as a full participant.