The Packers placed Oladapo (toe) on the active/NFI list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The fifth-round rookie was in a walking boot last month after breaking his toe at the combine and had said he planned to be ready for training camp. He's likely close to 100 percent, but the Packers want to give Oladapo a little more time. He can be activated at any time this summer.