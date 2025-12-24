Packers' Kristian Welch: Deemed DNP in walkthrough Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Welch (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Welch hurt his ankle in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to the Bears and was unable to return. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but his designation of DNP to begin Week 17 prep isn't a good sign for his chance of suiting up Saturday against Baltimore. Welch has logged just one defensive snap over eight games this season, so if he can't suit up versus the Ravens, his absence would mostly be felt on special teams.
