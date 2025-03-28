Welch signed with the Packers on Friday, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.
Welch previously played for Green Bay in 2023, when he appeared in 14 regular-season games exclusively as a special-teamer. The veteran linebacker saw time in 2024 with Baltimore and Denver, again working primarily in a special-teams role. Welch will likely reprise his status as a core special-teamer with the Packers next season but could log occasional defensive snaps as a depth linebacker.
