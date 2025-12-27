Packers' Kristian Welch: Going to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green Bay placed Welch (ankle) on its injured reserve list Friday.
Welch suffered an ankle injury in Week 16 at Chicago, and it's apparently serious enough that he'll need to go to IR as he recovers. He won't be eligible to return to game action until the NFC Championship Game, if the Packers advance that far.
