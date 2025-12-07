Packers' Kristian Welch: Out with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Welch (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Bears.
Welch took a blow to the head in the divisional battle, and he'll now enter concussion protocol ahead of Week 15. In the meantime, his absence doesn't carry any impact on the Packers' defense versus Chicago.
More News
-
Packers' Kristian Welch: Going back to Green Bay•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Signed to Ravens' active roster•
-
Packers' Kristian Welch: Staying in Green Bay•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Re-signs with Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Clears protocols, ready for action•
-
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Iffy for Sunday•