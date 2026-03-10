Welch (ankle) and the Packers agreed on a one-year contract Monday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Welch will remain in Green Bay for a second straight year after compiling three total tackles over eight regular-season contests with the team in 2025. The linebacker ended the year on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but he now appears to be back to full health. Welch will likely operate as an extreme depth option again on defense in 2026.