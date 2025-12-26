Packers' Kristian Welch: Unavailable for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Welch (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Ravens, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.
Welch suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 16 loss to the Bears, and he'll now be forced to miss at least one contest as a result. The linebacker doesn't have a role on defense, so his absence will carry have the greatest impact on special teams.
