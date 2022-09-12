Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Barnes (ankle) likely "avoided significant injury," after being carted off with a high ankle sprain during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Barnes will still likely be sidelined for multiple weeks, but LaFleur's comments are an encouraging sign given the initially concerning appearance of this injury. The 24-year-old recorded 161 tackles over 29 regular-season games for Green Bay during the past two years, and he should still slot into a prominent reserve role behind inside linebackers De'Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker (shoulder) when healthy in 2022.