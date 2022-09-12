Barnes suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Barnes took on a reserve role to begin Sunday's matchup, and he was carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast during the fourth quarter. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and whether he's available next Sunday against the Bears remains to be seen.
