Barnes (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Barnes missed the last three games after testing positive for COVID-19. He was activated from the reserve list Wednesday and was limited in practice all week due to a calf injury. He's trending toward a game-time decision. If he's able to return, it's unclear what kind of role he will have since Christian Kirksey is also healthy and has started three consecutive games.