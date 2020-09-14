Barnes started at inside linebacker alongside Christian Kirksey in Sunday's victory over the Vikings and registered seven tackles (five solo) and two tackles for loss.

Barnes was not even on the Packers' active roster as recently as Friday, but the rookie drew a surprise start after being called up from the practice squad the day before and got the job done in his NFL debut. Barnes finished 14th on the team in defensive snaps but second in tackles, so he clearly made the most of his opportunities.