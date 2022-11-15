Barnes (concussion) was listed as a full participant on the Packers' estimated practice report Monday.
Barnes sustained a concussion during Green Bay's Week 9 loss to the Lions, and he did not practice before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Cowboys. The Packers did not hold a practice Monday, so it's unclear if he's officially cleared the league's protocol for head injuries. With starting inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) also dealing with an injury, it will be worth monitoring Barnes' status heading into Thursday Night Football against Tennessee.