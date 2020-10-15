Barnes (shoulder) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old linebacker has upgraded from limited practice participation to full participation between Wednesday and Thursday, shining optimism on his status for a Week 6 showdown with Tampa Bay's No. 11 scoring offense. Barnes sustained his shoulder injury during Green Bay's Week 4 Monday night win over the Falcons, though he still was capable of playing a season-high 38 defensive snaps during that contest. With 25 tackles already recorded, the undrafted rookie from UCLA is off to a productive start to his NFL career.