Barnes recorded 12 tackles (six solo) and one sack during Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans.

With De'Vondre Campbell ruled out for Thursday's game against Tennessee, Barnes filled in at linebacker and led both teams with 12 tackles on the night. The 24-year-old has missed eight games so far in 2022 due to a high-ankle sprain and a concussion, but over his last two contests, he's amassed 20 tackles and one sack on just 67 defensive snaps. While Quay Walker sustained an apparent shoulder injury Thursday and remains questionable heading into the team's Week 12 matchup in Philadelphia, Barnes could potentially see a massive uptick in snaps if either Campbell or Walker are unable to suit up next week.