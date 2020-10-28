Barnes (shoulder/biceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Barnes started this past Sunday's win over the Texans, but he only played 27 defensive snaps before aggravating his shoulder injury and being forced to sit out for the rest of the game. The undrafted rookie out of UCLA still managed eight tackles and his first career sack before his departure. It's a positive sign that he's on the field to start the practice week, although the limited designation could signal that he's avoiding contact. If he's unable to play this Sunday against the Vikings, Kamal Martin (knee) likely would start at inside linebacker alongside Ty Summers.