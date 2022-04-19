Barnes signed a one-year contract with the Packers on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Barnes played in 16 games for the Packers last season, tallying 81 tackles (58 solo), four passes defensed, a sack and he also recovered two fumbles. The second-year pro has carved out a significant role in the Packers' linebacker group, starting 23 games over the past two seasons.
