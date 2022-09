Barnes is expected to miss at least a few weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain and calf injury in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Barnes was carted off with his right leg in an aircast against Minnesota. While his injuries are substantial, the Packers' initial hope is that Barnes' absence will be limited to a few weeks. He'll sit out in Week 2 against the Bears and likely a few additional games.