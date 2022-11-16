Barnes (concussion) did not receive an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game against the Titans, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Barnes is expected to play again after missing Sunday's win over the Cowboys due to a concussion, which he sustained during Green Bay's Week 9 loss to the Lions. The third-year linebacker has been limited to just 32 defensive snaps over two games due to injuries this season, though he figures to fill an increased role with All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell (knee) ruled out against Tennessee. Barnes played a career-high 507 defensive snaps last year, logging 81 tackles, one sack and four passes defended over 16 regular-season games, and he'll likely slot in alongside Isaiah McDuffie and rookie Quay Walker during Thursday Night Football.